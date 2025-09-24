Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NULV. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 272,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,521,000. Finally, Plum Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 9.6%

NULV opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

