Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $3.19 Million in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF $RWX

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 116,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 942.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 153,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,577,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,309,000 after buying an additional 89,119 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10,907.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

RWX opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.84.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

