Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 8,901 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 109.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 2,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,751.25. The trade was a 65.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total transaction of $10,198,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,524.26. This represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,645 shares of company stock worth $27,267,158 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $219.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

