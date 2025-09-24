Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $243.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.32 and a 52-week high of $245.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.33.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

