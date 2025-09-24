Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,359 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CINF opened at $154.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $161.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%.The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

