Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,928 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palacios Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 134.6% during the second quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 392,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,198,000 after buying an additional 65,258 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 99,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $251.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $256.00.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

