Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 22,094 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,094 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 442.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Siren L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 636.2% in the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 36,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares in the last quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 68,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.2%

MRVL stock opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of -574.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.