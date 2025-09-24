Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 4,740 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,381,000 after buying an additional 3,421,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,925,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,787,000 after acquiring an additional 95,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,340,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,911,000 after acquiring an additional 221,958 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,870,000 after purchasing an additional 195,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,591,000 after purchasing an additional 93,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UL shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.31%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

