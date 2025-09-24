Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 125.6% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 3,262.5% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:ARES opened at $181.10 on Wednesday. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 104.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.51.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.96%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $22,971,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,430,639. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

