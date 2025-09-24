Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 61.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 427,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in MetLife by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 73,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

NYSE:MET opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 38.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

