Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $149.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.20.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paychex from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 83.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 122.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $129.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.53. Paychex has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.53%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

