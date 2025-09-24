PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Stake Cut by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in PayPal were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 44.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PayPal by 124.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,520 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $140,164,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

PayPal Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PYPL opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

