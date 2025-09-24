PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 7.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) were up 7.7% on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $37.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.99. Approximately 265,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,247,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF Energy

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

PBF Energy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 170.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,728,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,364,000 after buying an additional 3,612,447 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 230.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,183,000 after buying an additional 1,454,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $24,599,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 276.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,028,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,294,000 after buying an additional 755,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $13,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a negative net margin of 3.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.