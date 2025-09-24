Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 250 at Jefferies Financial Group

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 330 to GBX 250 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

PETS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 285 to GBX 245 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 275 to GBX 215 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 238.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on PETS

Pets at Home Group Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 202.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £909.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,075.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 227.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 239.27. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 175.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 316.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pets at Home Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 9th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Pets at Home Group

(Get Free Report)

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.