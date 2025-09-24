Piper Sandler Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $500.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSLA. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.74.

Tesla Trading Down 1.9%

Tesla stock opened at $425.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.33 and a 200 day moving average of $310.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.16, a P/E/G ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla has a 12-month low of $212.11 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC now owns 309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 1,047 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

