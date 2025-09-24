Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $108.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.6429.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, September 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $99.37 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average of $102.51.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.59 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 110.18% and a net margin of 15.11%.Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.