Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.8333.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.
Shares of PCH opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. Potlatch has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85.
Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Potlatch had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Potlatch will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.62%.
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
