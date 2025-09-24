Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $318.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $292.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $292.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.29.

Primerica Price Performance

Primerica stock opened at $285.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.00. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $230.98 and a fifty-two week high of $307.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.24.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $796.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,982.40. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,714.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 108.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

