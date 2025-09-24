ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.64 and last traded at $48.64. Approximately 1,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

The company has a market cap of $7.30 million, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.72% of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Big Data Refiners index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focusing on the management, storage, usage, and analysis of large structured and unstructured datasets. DAT was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

