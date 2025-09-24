Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $867,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,211,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $251.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $256.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,704. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.31.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

