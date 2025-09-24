Raymond James Financial Boosts Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Price Target to $36.00

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s current price. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Mining’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on B. Scotiabank increased their price target on Barrick Mining from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Cibc World Mkts raised Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Barrick Mining from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

Barrick Mining stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Mining has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Mining will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 1,919.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $1,249,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,636 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

