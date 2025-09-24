Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rein Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Rein Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rein Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Rein Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Rein Therapeutics stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.13. Rein Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rein Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rein Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BIOS Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rein Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,367,000. Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in Rein Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,007,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Rein Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $716,000. Cable Car Capital LP acquired a new position in Rein Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Rein Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rein Therapeutics

Rein Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

See Also

