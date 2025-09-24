Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $242.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.2727.

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.17. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

