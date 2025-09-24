Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 29,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 90,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPTX

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.