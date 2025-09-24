Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REPYY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Repsol Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 billion. Repsol had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.4554 dividend. This represents a yield of 313.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.75%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

