Reviewing Tron (NASDAQ:TRON) and AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF)

Profitability

This table compares Tron and AFC Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tron alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tron -30.45% -4.12% -3.96% AFC Ajax N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tron and AFC Ajax”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tron $4.23 million 19.07 -$4.34 million ($0.19) -12.68 AFC Ajax N/A N/A N/A $0.99 11.21

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AFC Ajax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tron. Tron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AFC Ajax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

28.0% of Tron shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Tron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AFC Ajax beats Tron on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tron

(Get Free Report)

SRM Entertainment, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

About AFC Ajax

(Get Free Report)

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. It also operates a stadium and an youth academy. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Tron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.