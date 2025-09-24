Reviewing Tron (NASDAQ:TRON) and AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF)

Profitability
This table compares Tron and AFC Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tron
|-30.45%
|-4.12%
|-3.96%
|AFC Ajax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Tron and AFC Ajax”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tron
|$4.23 million
|19.07
|-$4.34 million
|($0.19)
|-12.68
|AFC Ajax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$0.99
|11.21
Institutional and Insider Ownership
28.0% of Tron shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Tron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
AFC Ajax beats Tron on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Tron
SRM Entertainment, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.
About AFC Ajax
AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. It also operates a stadium and an youth academy. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Receive News & Ratings for Tron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.