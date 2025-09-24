Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.06% from the company’s previous close.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RZLT

Rezolute Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of RZLT opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $773.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.03.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolute

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 162,216 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 605,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 50,163 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Rezolute by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.