Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. 24,058,598 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 16,134,285 shares.The stock last traded at $5.01 and had previously closed at $4.45.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Richtech Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

In other news, COO Phil Zheng sold 100,000 shares of Richtech Robotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,000. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Richtech Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Richtech Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Richtech Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Richtech Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Richtech Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.96 million, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of -4.46.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. Richtech Robotics had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 366.21%.

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

