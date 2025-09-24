Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $35.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rigetti Computing traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 86944127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

RGTI has been the subject of several other reports. Williams Trading set a $20.00 price target on Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on Rigetti Computing from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,589. This trade represents a 87.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $58,157.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 183,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,342.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,624 shares of company stock worth $8,498,996.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,813.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a negative net margin of 2,134.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

