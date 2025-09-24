Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $35.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rigetti Computing traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 86944127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.
RGTI has been the subject of several other reports. Williams Trading set a $20.00 price target on Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on Rigetti Computing from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on RGTI
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,813.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rigetti Computing Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84.
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a negative net margin of 2,134.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- What is a support level?
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.