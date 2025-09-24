RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.42. 37,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 24,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%.
The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
