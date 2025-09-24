RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.42. 37,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 24,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 322.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

(Get Free Report)

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.