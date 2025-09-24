Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading 1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $135.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as high as $127.78 and last traded at $126.20. Approximately 28,842,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 42,363,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.89.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.06.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $113,559,824.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,011,425.58. The trade was a 21.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $22,493,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 591,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,170,943.39. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,675,598 shares of company stock worth $580,999,019. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,192,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,537,000 after purchasing an additional 980,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

