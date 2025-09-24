Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POU
Paramount Resources Stock Performance
Paramount Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 289.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.
Paramount Resources Company Profile
Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Resources
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.