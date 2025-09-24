Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POU

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$21.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.32. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.68. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$14.33 and a 12-month high of C$32.83.

The firm also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 289.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.