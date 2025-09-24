Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives $49.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.3846.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price target on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $38.44 on Friday. Samsara has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -240.23 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The company had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Samsara’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 46,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $1,810,804.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 683,425 shares in the company, valued at $26,756,088.75. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 1,772 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $67,566.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,401.34. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,390,925 shares of company stock worth $127,164,739. Insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Samsara by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,277,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,012,000 after buying an additional 4,307,755 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.2% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 19,276,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,808,000 after buying an additional 2,833,049 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1,881.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,763,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after buying an additional 11,169,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Samsara by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

