Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 178.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Baird R W cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.32.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $17.93 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $138.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.13. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

