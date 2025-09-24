Scepter (OTCMKTS:BRZL) Trading Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 836,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Scepter Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52.

About Scepter

Scepter Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fuel additives. The company was formerly known as Brazos International Exploration, Inc and changed its name to Scepter Holdings, Inc Scepter Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

