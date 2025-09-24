Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given New $44.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 3.6%

SRRK opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.36. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $106,526.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 112,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,865.84. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $32,725.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,222.42. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,386 shares of company stock worth $1,413,748 in the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

