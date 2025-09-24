SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) & Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) Critical Contrast

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) and Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of SEMrush shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of SEMrush shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SEMrush has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.47, indicating that its share price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEMrush -0.31% -0.47% -0.32% Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEMrush and Textmunication Holdgings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SEMrush and Textmunication Holdgings”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEMrush $376.82 million 2.91 $8.24 million N/A N/A Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 0.14 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

SEMrush has higher revenue and earnings than Textmunication Holdgings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SEMrush and Textmunication Holdgings, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEMrush 1 0 0 0 1.00 Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

SEMrush beats Textmunication Holdgings on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEMrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company’s customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Textmunication Holdgings

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

