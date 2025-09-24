Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Sila Realty Trust Price Performance
SILA opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.01. Sila Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 231.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sila Realty Trust
About Sila Realty Trust
Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sila Realty Trust
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.