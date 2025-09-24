Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

SILA opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.01. Sila Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 231.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sila Realty Trust

About Sila Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILA. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 398.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

