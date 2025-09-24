Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires Shares of 1,746 Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.39.

Shares of EMR opened at $131.56 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

