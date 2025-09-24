Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires Shares of 2,947 Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,947 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 108.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $275,170.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,650.50. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,941,472 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:BBY opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.95.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

