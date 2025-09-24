Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Honeywell International stock opened at $209.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.40.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.
Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.
