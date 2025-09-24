Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Cuts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

NYSE PEG opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

