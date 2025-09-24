Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases Shares of 293 Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,596.64. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,280. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $34,408,816. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $777.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $698.98. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $388.36 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.00, a P/E/G ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The business had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $837.69.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

