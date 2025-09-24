Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Trims Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Cencora were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 106.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 157.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,478,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,460. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,993 shares of company stock valued at $16,292,923 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of COR stock opened at $301.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.63. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.25.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

