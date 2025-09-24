Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Stake Lifted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 421.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 77.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Stefan M. Selig bought 219 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $34,884.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 31,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,324.49. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 234 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $37,273.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,589.53. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,428 shares of company stock valued at $387,271 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $184.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.32. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.92%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

