Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 95 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 price target on shares of Smiths News in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 88.33.

Smiths News stock opened at GBX 60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,469.70. Smiths News has a 12 month low of GBX 45.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 71. The stock has a market cap of £143.80 million, a P/E ratio of 545.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83.

In 1792 we started delivering the nation’s newspapers. Today, we’re proud to be the UK’s largest wholesaler of newspapers and magazines, serving 24,000 retailers from superstores to corner shops.

Service and efficiency put us at the forefront of our industry and with 55% market share we are the leading player in one of the world’s fastest-moving supply chains.

