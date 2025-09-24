Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 95 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 price target on shares of Smiths News in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 88.33.
In 1792 we started delivering the nation’s newspapers. Today, we’re proud to be the UK’s largest wholesaler of newspapers and magazines, serving 24,000 retailers from superstores to corner shops.
Service and efficiency put us at the forefront of our industry and with 55% market share we are the leading player in one of the world’s fastest-moving supply chains.
