Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,261 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Shares of FIS opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 888.89%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

