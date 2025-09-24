Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $292.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.93 and a 200 day moving average of $268.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

