Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 11,029 Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF $GSUS

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,711,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,445,000 after purchasing an additional 133,706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,763,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,502,000 after purchasing an additional 97,987 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 121,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSUS opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $87.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.02.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

