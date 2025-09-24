Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 12,246 Shares of NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 91.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,598,000 after acquiring an additional 512,618 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,841,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,158 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,402,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 149,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 1,220.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,271,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMR stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. NuScale Power Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%. Analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $808,164.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,452.96. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 30,641 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,090,513.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,211.97. This trade represents a 39.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,158,260 shares of company stock worth $298,578,328. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMR. CLSA set a $41.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.09.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

